LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Magnificent 7, Nathan Heaney, Joe Joyce, Liam Davies & More! 💥





Join us for live coverage from The H Suite, Birmingham as we hear from the latest cast of the Magnificent 7 card ahead of an explosive night of championship boxing. We’ll hear from Nathan Heaney, Joe Joyce, Liam Davies, Dennis McCann, Brad Stand, Zach Parker & more as they face the press for the final time ahead of a blockbuster night of boxing, 16th March at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

