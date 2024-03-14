WBA Asia will hold a historic convention in Vietnam – World Boxing Association

As part of its plan to strengthen its regional branches, the World Boxing Association together with WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission are pleased to announce the celebration of the WBA Asia Convention, August 9-11 in HoChiMin City, Vietnam.

The WBA Asia-led initiative, with the endorsement of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, will bring the Asian boxing family together for three days of intense institutional, academic, social and sporting activity.

Won Kim, director of WBA Asia, announced the details of the agenda. The event starts on August 9 with the balance of the activities carried out by the WBA regional body, the introduction of boxing in Vietnam, and the presentation of the WBA Asia Tournament Plan, as central topics.

The meetings will end on August 11, with a boxing show that will be part of the WBA KO Drugs program.

The event will mark the history of the sport in Vietnam, as it will be the first time a professional boxing convention is held in that country. The support of the Vietnam Boxing Commission, (VBC), the body entrusted by the Vietnamese government to regulate boxing activity, has been fundamental for this event. Through the VBC, the different Vietnamese governmental bodies have expressed their support to the WBA Asia Convention.

It will be an extraordinary opportunity to bring all the Asian boxing family together, an area that has seen its activity grow steadily in recent years.

Strengthening the regions is strategic for the WBA, which is working on a coordinated plan with its regional bodies to boost the boxing development and growth of the pioneering body around the world. The WBA Asia Convention will be a step in that direction.

The WBA family is very happy to go to Vietnam to celebrate together with WBA Asia and the Vietnam Boxing Commission this historic event.



