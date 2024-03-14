“Josh Taylor Has Just Delayed The Beating!” – Jack Catterall Reacts Postponement

Fresh from the news the rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall has been postponed, El Gato believes The Tartan Tornado has simply just delayed a beating.
