Madrimov was greeted in style in Uzbekistan  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) super welterweight world champion, Israil Madrimov, arrived on Wednesday to his country after winning his title and was welcomed by fans and authorities of Uzbekistan.

Wearing the 154 lbs. black and gold belt on his side, the monarch greeted the crowd that came to the airport to welcome him and celebrate with him this great triumph.

Madrimov took some pictures, signed autographs and received some gifts amidst an atmosphere of joy and gratitude from the authorities, who decorated the fighter.

The champion defeated Magomed Kurbanov last Friday, March 7 with a technical knockout in seven chapters to capture the vacant belt.



