Taylor Vs Catterall Rescheduled For May 25

Josh Taylor has suffered an injury in his training camp and his upcoming fight with Jack Catterall on April 27 has been postponed. The fight has been immediately rescheduled for May 25 at the same venue in Leeds – live on DAZN.

Tickets remain valid for the revised date with refunds for the sold-out event at the First Direct Arena also available, in line with the terms and conditions of our ticket agency partners.

Peter McGrail’s rematch with Ja’Rico O’Quinn will now take place on April 27 at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool. Full details for this NXTGEN event will be announced by Matchroom in due course.