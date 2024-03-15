Home / Boxing Videos / ZEPEDA VS. HUGHES FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

ZEPEDA VS. HUGHES FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

The lightweight division’s newest imminent, undefeated danger and unparalleled knockout machine William “El Camarón” Zepeda of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico will face his first English fighter and former IBO World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes in a 12-round IBF and WBA Lightweight World Championship Eliminator fight. The event, which is co-promoted with DiBella Entertainment, is scheduled for Saturday, March 16. The action will take place live from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast around the world on DAZN.

