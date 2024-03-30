ARSEN GOULAMIRIAN VS. ZURDO RAMIREZ WEIGH-IN





Goulamirian vs. Ramirez is a 12-round cruiserweight fight for the WBA Cruiserweight Super Middleweight Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight night will take place on Saturday, March 30, live from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, CA and will be broadcast on DAZN worldwide.

In the undercard, the pride of Santa Ana, Alexis “Lex” Rocha will return to the ring as the co-main event of the cruiserweight clash between WBA Cruiserweight Super World Champion. Also on the DAZN broadcast, Rialto’s Ricardo Sandoval and Queretaro, Mexico’s Luis “Zari” Hernandez will battle it out in a 10-round flyweight bout. Sandoval was last seen in October 2023.

