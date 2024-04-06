“Big Time Boxing Is Coming For Richardson Hitchins” – Hitchins vs. Lemos Fight Night Preview





Eddie Hearn and Justin Shackil look ahead to the action in Las Vegas, Nevada as Richardson Hitchins clashes with Gustavo Lemos for the WBO international super middleweight title.

