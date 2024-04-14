Home / Boxing Videos / WHAT A FINISH | Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett Fight Highlights

WHAT A FINISH | Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett Fight Highlights

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



April 13, 2024 — Fight highlights of Jordan Gill vs. Zelfa Barrett from Manchester, England.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing #GillBarrett

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“World Title Shot Is Next” – Zelfa Barrett & Eddie Hearn Target The Champions

Zelfa Barrett, Jordan Gill & promoter Eddie Hearn react to Barrett’s 10th-round victory over Gill …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved