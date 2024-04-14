Before The Bell: Gill Vs Barrett Undercard (Turner, Crolla, Sains & Scott)





There’s four fights coming up on the Before The Bell section of our Manchester show headlined by Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett:

1) Brandon Scott vs Rodrigo Matias Areco

2) William Crolla vs Fabio Cascone

3) Jimmy Sains vs Mateusz Kalecki

4) Jack Turner vs Abdul Kesi Ngaoma

