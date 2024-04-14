Before The Bell: Gill Vs Barrett Undercard (Turner, Crolla, Sains & Scott)
Matchroom Boxing
2 hours ago
There’s four fights coming up on the Before The Bell section of our Manchester show headlined by Jordan Gill vs Zelfa Barrett:
1) Brandon Scott vs Rodrigo Matias Areco
2) William Crolla vs Fabio Cascone
3) Jimmy Sains vs Mateusz Kalecki
4) Jack Turner vs Abdul Kesi Ngaoma
