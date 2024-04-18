Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! European Lightweight Title Fight Sam Noakes vs Yven Mendy

LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! European Lightweight Title Fight Sam Noakes vs Yven Mendy

Join us for live coverage from Stratford, London as we hear from our main event fighters ahead of another night of championship boxing. We’ll hear from Sam Noakes, Yven Mendy, Henry Turner & Francis Warren as we build to another York Hall classic.

Watch the fights from 7:45pm, 20th April Live on TNT Sports.

