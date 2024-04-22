Home / Boxing Videos / “You Really Thought I Was Crazy?” – Ryan Garcia Speaks Out After Stunning Devin Haney

“You Really Thought I Was Crazy?” – Ryan Garcia Speaks Out After Stunning Devin Haney

DAZN Boxing 31 mins ago Boxing Videos



Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney react after Garcia’s stunning upset victory over the former undisputed lightweight champion.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#haneygarcia #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

“I'll destroy him!” Deontay Wilder makes KO promise ahead of Zhilei Zhang 5 v 5 high stakes bout

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved