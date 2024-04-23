“Canelo Is On The Downwards Slope” – Could Jaime Munguia Pull Off An Upset?





Ade Oladipo and Tony Bellew discuss Canelo Alvarez’s upcoming fight with Jaime Munguia and discuss whether we could see an upset in the all-Mexican bout.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing