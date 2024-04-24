Home / Boxing Videos / “Crawford Is My Favourite Boxer!” – Israil Madrimov Talks Aug 3 Fight

“Crawford Is My Favourite Boxer!” – Israil Madrimov Talks Aug 3 Fight

Matchroom Boxing



Hear from WBA World Super Welterweight Champion Israil Madrimov who admits Terence Crawford is his number one fighter out there. ‘The Dream’ puts his belt on the line for the first time against Bud in LA on August 3!

#IsrailMadrimov #CrawfordMadrimov #Boxing

