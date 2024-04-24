WBA Approves Madrimov-Crawford  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee approved Matchroom Boxing’s request to hold the super welterweight world title fight between champion Israil Madrimov and challenger Terence Crawford on August 3, in Los Angeles, California.

Crawford is welterweight champion of the pioneer organization and requested the challenge against the Uzbek arguing the long history of the American with the WBA and, of course, his boxing quality backed by his great professional career.

The body reviewed the case and after an analysis approved the request with a series of important and necessary conditions that the decision deserves. Madrimov will make the first defense of his crown in a voluntary fight for the 154 lbs. world championship.

In Crawford’s case, should he get the win in this fight, he will have five days to choose which division he stays in and, therefore, which of the titles he would retain.

On the other hand, the division’s mandatory challenger, Vergil Ortiz Jr., will be cleared to fight for the division’s interim championship against Australian Tim Tzsyu, a former world champion.

Any future situation that may arise will be resolved under the interpretation of the WBA rules and this resolution supersedes any other previously issued.



