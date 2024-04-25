Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Raul Curiel vs Israel Villela! Cugar's 2nd Professional Fight Back In 2017! (FULL FIGHT)

Throwback | Raul Curiel vs Israel Villela! Cugar's 2nd Professional Fight Back In 2017! (FULL FIGHT)

Golden Boy Boxing 11 mins ago Boxing Videos



Raul Curiel, Of Tamaulipas, Mexico, Has Been Turning Heads Since He Was An Amateur In The Mexican Olympic Team!
Catch Curiel Back In The Ring As He Looks To Stay Undefeated And Climb Up The Ranks In The Welterweight Division! Curiel vs Marron Jr, Live April 27th, 2024 @savemartcenterfresno or Wolrdwide On DAZN as The TV Opener for Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy!

Raul Curiel vs Israel Villela
Dec. 14th, 2017 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #MoralesZenunaj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #raúl #curiel #cougar #welterweight #throwback #throwbackthursday #highlights #highlight #free #fullfight

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Canelo's right hand 👀💥

#CaneloMunguia | May 4: Las Vegas | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved