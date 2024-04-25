Throwback | Raul Curiel vs Israel Villela! Cugar's 2nd Professional Fight Back In 2017! (FULL FIGHT)





Raul Curiel, Of Tamaulipas, Mexico, Has Been Turning Heads Since He Was An Amateur In The Mexican Olympic Team!

Catch Curiel Back In The Ring As He Looks To Stay Undefeated And Climb Up The Ranks In The Welterweight Division! Curiel vs Marron Jr, Live April 27th, 2024 @savemartcenterfresno or Wolrdwide On DAZN as The TV Opener for Jose Ramirez vs Rances Barthelemy!

Raul Curiel vs Israel Villela

Dec. 14th, 2017 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #MoralesZenunaj

