Canelo vs. Munguia PPV Undercard Media Workout | #CaneloMunguia





Fighters competing on the pay-per-view undercard for the much anticipated Canelo vs. Munguia event will show off their skills at a media workout before Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Featured during the workout and stepping into the ring on May 4 will be former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios and Argentine power-puncher Fabian “TNT” Maidana, who duel for Barrios’ Interim WBC Welterweight Title in the co-main event, former world champions Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Jessie Magdaleno, who meet for Figueroa’s Interim WBC Featherweight Title, and unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre, who battles WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

