“I Was Watching Nazeem Hamed Last Night!” – Junaid Bostan Stops Jack Martin

Junaid Bostan admits Prince Naz was an inspiration for his bodyshot to Jack Martin, picking up the Silver Commonwealth Super Welterweight Title and now mandatory challenger for Lee Cutler’s English Title.
#Boxing #JunaidBostan #NXTGEN
