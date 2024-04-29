Mexican Fiesta in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

Las Vegas is gearing up for boxing’s biggest weekend so far this year. During the Cinco de Mayo Week Celebration Saul Alvarez will defend his WBA super middleweight championship and the WBC, WBO and IBF belts against Jaime Munguia at the T-Mobile Arena.

This Saturday will be a great battle between Mexicans to honor such a special date that has become a tradition in this sport for several years.

Canelo comes from defeating Jermell Charlo last September 30 in a unanimous decision to close his 2023. He will now go into his first 2024 submission and will do so against a Mexican for the first time since 2017 when he faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on this same stage.

For Alvarez, 33, it will be a generational battle as he faces a younger opponent who is looking to be his successor, but the champion wants to remain one of the best pound-for-pound of the moment and retain his absolute reign of the category.

Munguia will be looking to dethrone Canelo and has always proven to be a powerful and courageous fighter. The Tijuana native has four knockouts in his last five fights and after chasing this opportunity he finally has it and does not intend to waste it.

The 27-year-old challenger defeated John Ryder in his most recent fight in January. Now he will go to this big stage against one of the best of the moment and wants to show that he is capable of prevailing in such a complicated environment.

Alvarez has 60 wins – 2 losses, 2 draws, and 39 knockouts, while Munguia has 43 wins – 0 losses, 34 knockouts.



