Daniel Dubois RESPONDS to Eddie Hearn “S**T” as he vows to SLEEP Filip Hrgovic & set up huge AJ bout

Daniel Dubois is more motivated than ever to prove the critics wrong ahead of his 5 v 5 bout with Filip Hrgovic on June 1st. DDD spoke to Dev Sahni about comments from Eddie Hearn and his heavyweight ambitions.

