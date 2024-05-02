Artur Beterbiev REVEALS one Usyk WEAK area but says Fury CAN'T target it & hints at aims after Bivol

Artur Beterbiev looked ahead to his undisputed showdown with Dmitry Bivol on June 1st. The WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight champion also analysed another upcoming undisputed bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing