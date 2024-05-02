Home / Boxing Videos / Artur Beterbiev REVEALS one Usyk WEAK area but says Fury CAN'T target it & hints at aims after Bivol

Artur Beterbiev REVEALS one Usyk WEAK area but says Fury CAN'T target it & hints at aims after Bivol

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Artur Beterbiev looked ahead to his undisputed showdown with Dmitry Bivol on June 1st. The WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight champion also analysed another upcoming undisputed bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

