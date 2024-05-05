“Usyk is a real BAD MAN!” Tyson Fury explains in depth TWO key reasons why he will become Undisputed





Tyson Fury sat down with Dev Sahni for an exclusive interview in Morecambe. They discussed how he arrived at his career success before analysing Oleksandr Usyk in depth. Fury vs Usyk will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18th.

