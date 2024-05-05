Home / Boxing Videos / “Usyk is a real BAD MAN!” Tyson Fury explains in depth TWO key reasons why he will become Undisputed

"Usyk is a real BAD MAN!" Tyson Fury explains in depth TWO key reasons why he will become Undisputed

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Tyson Fury sat down with Dev Sahni for an exclusive interview in Morecambe. They discussed how he arrived at his career success before analysing Oleksandr Usyk in depth. Fury vs Usyk will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18th.

