Óscar Collazo retains minimumweight crown with knockout – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican world champion Óscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) reaffirmed his dominance at 105 pounds, scoring a seventh-round technical knockout over the Philippines’ Jayson “Striker” Vayson (14-2-1, 8 KOs) in the main event on September 20 at the Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino in Indio, California. With the victory, Collazo retained his WBA belt along with the other minimumweight titles he holds, further solidifying his place as one of Latin America’s most formidable champions.

Collazo set the tone early, dropping Vayson in the opening round. Working behind a crisp jab and relentless body attack, the Boricua neutralized Vayson’s offense and never allowed the challenger to find his rhythm or distance. The Filipino, brave but overmatched, tried to stay in the fight with occasional bursts, but absorbed clean, punishing shots that steadily wore him down.

The end came in the seventh round, when Collazo unleashed a crushing combination that left Vayson defenseless. His corner threw in the towel, prompting the referee to halt the contest and hand Collazo the stoppage victory. It marked the third successful defense of Collazo’s world crown and the 10th knockout of his professional career.

Still undefeated after 13 fights, the Puerto Rican standout looks ready to continue ruling the division—particularly against the wave of challengers emerging from Asia.