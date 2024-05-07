Home / Boxing Videos / Deontay Wilder APOLOGISES to Zhilei Zhang as he pledges to DESTROY him with KO & bring only pain 😮‍💨

Deontay Wilder APOLOGISES to Zhilei Zhang as he pledges to DESTROY him with KO & bring only pain 😮‍💨

Deontay Wilder makes his return to the ring on June 1st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He sat down with Dev Sahni to discuss captaining Matchroom against Queensberry and his motivation to continue boxing as he prepares to take on Zhieli Zhang.

