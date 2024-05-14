Home / Boxing Videos / “Skinny? I'm 19 Odd Stone!” – Tyson Fury On Weight Claims & Usyk Clash

Tyson Fury plays down talk he’s on the lighter side for Saturday’s Undisputed World Heavyweight Title showdown with Oleksandr Usyk and insists he’ll walk away with all the belts.

