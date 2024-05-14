WBA ordered Alaniz vs Calvo  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Women’s Championships Committee ordered the mandatory flyweight title bout between champion Gabriela Alaniz and the official challenger of the category, Jacky Calvo.

Rule C 11 states that “A boxer who obtains a title by defeating a champion shall defend his title initially and subsequently against the official challenger in the following manner: Non-heavyweight division: if the official contender, within (9) months after the date the title was obtained; if not the official contender, within (120) days.”

In Alaniz’s case, she won the belt on April 27, 2024 and for that reason, her next mandatory fight should take place no later than August 27 of this year against Mexico’s Calvo.

The 30-day period to negotiate the fight is already in process since last May 4 when it was communicated to the parties and it will end next June 4.

In case no agreement is reached, or if any of the parties refuses to negotiate, the committee may call for a Purse bid under all WBA rules and a purse split of 75% for the champion and 25% for the challenger.



