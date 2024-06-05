Home / Boxing News / WBA Future held its press conference in Colombia  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of Colombian Boxing held its official press conference on Tuesday in an event held in San Onofre, Sucre, with the presence of several of the fighters who will be in action next Friday and different promoters and local authorities. 

The event will be organized by Alberto Agamez Producciones and will feature young fighters such as Albeiro Paredes, Carlos Utria and Minellis Blanco, among others. 

The event was well attended by the local press and different actors of Colombian boxing who see in this project an opportunity of development for the young talent of a country that seeks to have a growth of the discipline and continue to occupy international spaces. 

The official weigh-in will take place on Thursday with the presence of all the participants and on Friday they will enter the ring to fight in different professional and amateur bouts in an event that will be broadcast live on the official channel of the World Boxing Association on YouTube.



