Napoles vs Garcia in Florida on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Cuban Yosdiel Napoles will fight Venezuelan Wister Garcia for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas Gold lightweight belt this Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The bout will be part of the Don King Promotions evening, in which Cassius Chaney and Michael Hunter will dispute the WBA Gold belt at heavyweight during the night’s main event.

Napoles is a 23-year-old prospect who started his career in 2022 and is taking his first steps in professional boxing with good results during these two years. The Camagüey native is coming off a knockout victory over Yesner Talavera on March 22 and is looking for his second win of 2024.

Garcia, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, will make his debut on U.S. soil after a three-year inactivity. Before his break, he was on a winning streak and will try to prove that he is still in good shape in this comeback.

Napoles has 4 career wins, all by knockout, while Garcia has 20 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



