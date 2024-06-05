Hernandez vs Barrera for the WBA Latin America belt  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America middleweight title will be on the line on Friday night when Cuba’s Yoenli Hernandez and Mexico’s Alejandro Barrera meet at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The showdown will pit the West Indian against the experienced Mexican in what will be a test for the former and a chance for the latter to pull off an upset.

Hernandez is 26 years old and has fought three professional fights. He has shown good punching power by knocking out the three opponents he has faced since his debut in 2022 and now he will have another important challenge.

This time his opponent will be Barrera, who has an extensive career that began in 2007 and although he is not in his best moment, he has a great background. He has fought against Errol Spence Jr., Israil Madrimov, Carlos Adames, so he is a very dangerous opponent.

Hernandez has three knockouts in as many fights, while Barrera has 28 wins, 7 losses and 17 knockouts.



