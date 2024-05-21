“I'm Gonna Make All My People Proud!” – Chev Clarke: Who Made Me





In a new series, Chev Clarke visits some faces of his past to showcase his progression from a promising footballer who then transitioned into the fight game.

The unbeaten Cruiserweight now fights Ellis Zorro for the British Title on Saturday’s show in Leeds headlined by Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall.

