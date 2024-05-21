Bivol vs Zinad on June 1 – World Boxing Association

After last weekend’s blockbuster clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, the Riyadh Season will be back in action in 11 days when Dmitry Bivol defends his World Boxing Association (WBA) light heavyweight crown against Malik Zinad at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The Saudi Arabian city has been earning its place on the world stage as a great boxing venue and has proven it with several important fights. Now it’s time for Bivol, who will make his first fight of 2024 against an undefeated opponent in the main event.

The Russian was originally scheduled to face Artur Beterbien in a fight for the undisputed 175 lbs. title, but an injury of the also Russian naturalized Canadian prevented him from stepping into the ring on this date, so Bivol had to get another opponent for his defense.

The event will also feature WBA featherweight world champion Raymond Ford, fighting Nick Ball in a very interesting duel.

In addition, former WBA champion Daniel Dubois, the powerful Deontay Wilder or Filip Hrgovic will see action in this great evening.



