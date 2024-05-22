“This Is Personal” – 😡 Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall Continue War Of Words

This one continues to bubble up… Watch an exclusive clip from our Media Day interviews as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go back n forth. The countdown to Saturday night is on…
#shorts #taylorcatterall #boxing
This one continues to bubble up… Watch an exclusive clip from our Media Day interviews as Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go back n forth. The countdown to Saturday night is on…
#shorts #taylorcatterall #boxing
Tags * Boxing Catterall Continue Eddie Hearn Interview Jack Josh Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Personal Taylor war words
May 22, 2024 — Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 open workouts live from Leeds, …