David Benavidez pummels Ronald Ellis to force stoppage





A boxing prodigy turned youngest super middleweight world champion in boxing history, David Benavidez turned in a masterful performance against Ronald Ellis as evidenced by his punch stats, landing 289 of 532 power punches thrown for an eye-popping connection rate of 54%. Benavidez connected on 50 punches in the 11th round which ultimately led to the stoppage. Benavidez consistent output and connectivity makes him one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport.

Benavidez returns to the ring in a new weight class, facing Oleksander Gvozdyk at Light Heavyweight on June 15 on Amazon Prime Video PPV.

#DavidBenavidez #BenavidezEllis #BenavidezGvozdyk

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions