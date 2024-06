Full Fight | Adrien Broner vs Marcos Maidana! El Chino Challenges AB For Welterweight Strap! (FREE)

Was Madiana Too Big For Broner Or Just Wasn’t The Problem’s Night?

Broner Suffered His First Loss, To Maidana, Losing The Title He Had Just Captured, By Beating Paulie Malignaggi!

Broner Returns To The Welterweight Division As He Faces-Off Against Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs on June 8th, 2024!

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner vs Marcos ‘El Chino’ Maidana

Dec. 14th, 2013 – Alamodome, San Antonio, TX #BronerMaidana

