Gloves Off | Tank vs Martin – Benavidez vs Gvozdyk | Episode 2

The animosity between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Frank Martin takes center stage in this episode, uncovering the origins of their rivalry. We then shift focus to David Benavidez, who has set up his training camp in the sun-soaked environs of Florida, bringing his entire family along for support. Benavidez, known for his aggressive and action-packed style, is stepping up to light heavyweight Light Heavyweight for a high-stakes championship Championship fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk on June 15th. As the countdown to fight night continues, viewers are offered an inside look at the intense preparations and personal sacrifices that define the path to victory.

Watch the road to June 15th for Davis, Martin. Benavidez, and Gvozdyk, and tune in to Amazon.com/PBC on fight night.

