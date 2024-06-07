



GLOVES OFF: Tank vs Martin | Benavidez vs Gvozdyk EPISODE 1

As the June 15th PPV event approaches, the boxing world is abuzz with anticipation for two electrifying Championship Fights. In this episode, we delve into the story of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, who, after a dramatic stoppage victory over Ryan Garcia in April 2023 and a stint in jail, is making a much-anticipated return to the ring. Tank faces Frank Martin, a rising star known for his raw athleticism and guided by the expertise of renowned trainer Derrick James. Set against the gritty backdrop of their intense training camps, viewers will witness the grueling preparation and fierce determination that drive these athletes towards glory.

Watch the road to June 15th for Davis, Martin. Benavidez, and Gvozdyk, and tune in to Amazon.com/PBC on fight night.

