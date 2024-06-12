“One Of The Cards Of 2024” – Make The Days Count: Denny Vs Cash, Crocker Vs Walker & Ryan Vs Dolan





A big triple header is fast approaching on June 22 as our Into The Lion’s Den card takes place in Birmingham. Follow all six fighters in their quest to score big wins and push on. Tyler Denny defends his European Middleweight Title against a refreshed Felix Cash, Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker collide in a must win Welterweight dust up and Shannon Ryan takes on Emma Dolan for the British and Commonwealth Super Flyweight Titles.

#IntoTheLionsDen #DennyCash #Boxing

