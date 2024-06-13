Home / Boxing Videos / “You're a CLOWN!” 🤡🌋 | Tensions SIMMER between Isaac Chamberlain's and Jack Massey

“You're a CLOWN!” 🤡🌋 | Tensions SIMMER between Isaac Chamberlain's and Jack Massey

Sky Sports Boxing



Tensions simmer between Isaac Chamberlain’s and Jack Massey ahead of their fight on the undercard for the Chris Billlam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe fight in Crystal Palace.

