WBA mourns the passing of Medardo Villalobos  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of former judge and referee Medardo Villalobos, a friend and member of the pioneer organization and a worthy representative of hard work and perseverance. 

The Panamanian served as a judge in approximately 400 fights, including several world championship fights and several regional championships of the WBA.

His integrity and honesty was a characteristic that always stood out in Villalobos. He was active in international boxing for more than a decade, and always with great commitment.

The WBA sends its condolences to his family and friends, while praying for the soul of a great member of his family. Rest in peace, my friend.



About World Boxing Association

