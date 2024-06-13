Davis and Martin meet face-to-face at press conference  – World Boxing Association

Gervonta Davis and Frank Martin held their final promotional press conference ahead of Saturday’s World Boxing Association (WBA) lightweight title fight at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

They also took part in a public workout in front of hundreds of fans and journalists amidst a great atmosphere.

Both fighters exchanged words and engaged in tremendous discussions under the watchful eye of the crowd. Gervonta stressed that he is ready to defend his crown and have a dominant victory over his challenger.

For his part, Martin assured that he is here to surprise and that he wants to become the new champion and silence his opponent in the ring.

The face-off had a humorous moment in which Davis threatened to hit Martin and Martin also made a gesture to return the attack, but there was no physical contact or violence beyond that.

Afterwards, both men took their turns sparring in front of the crowd, ending a great promotional day for both fighters, who will step on the scales on Friday.



