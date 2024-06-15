PBC on PRIME VIDEO PRELIMS | #TankMartin & #BenavidezGvozdyk





Tank vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk, June 15 on PBC PPV on Prime Video | BUY NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TankMartin

Three exciting showdowns featuring top contenders, former champions and more will highlight PBC on Prime Video action Saturday, June 15 leading up to the Davis vs. Martin and Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk PBC Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video marking the 100th championship fight night to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. These three preliminary matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.

FIGHT NIGHT DETAILS: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-061524

The live streaming presentation will be topped by rising middleweight Elijah García taking on contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction and also features former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo facing Mexican contender Eduardo Ramirez in a 10-round super featherweight clash. Opening up the stream at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT is sensational undefeated teenage prospect Justin Viloria battling Mexico’s Angel Contreras in an eight-round super featherweight contest.

These bouts will lead into a stacked pay-per-view lineup topped by undefeated three-division champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis defending his WBA Lightweight World Championship against unbeaten top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin, plus David “El Monstro” Benavidez makes his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title.

The pay-per-view will also see undefeated rising star Gary Antuanne Russell take on unbeaten former world champion Alberto Puello for the vacant Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title, while WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames battles veteran contender and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in the pay-per-view opener at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

#pbconprimevideo #tankmartin #benavidezgvozdyk

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions