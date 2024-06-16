When Juan Francisco Estrada Got Revenge Over Roman Gonzalez: Estrada Vs Chocolatito 2 – Full Fight





After their first contest back in November 2011, a whole decade nearly passed before Juan Francisco Estrada scored revenge over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez on 13 March 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Watch back the second fight in full.

A trilogy would later follow: https://youtu.be/dvHfVX_gPnI

Estrada fights Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez next on June 29!

