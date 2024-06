“He's gonna dance under them lights”🕺| Prince Naseem BACKS his son Aadam to follow in his footsteps





Dev Sahni sits down with Prince Naseem Hamed and Aadam Hamed to discuss Aadam signing with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing