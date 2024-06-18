Rivera retained his WBA regional belt and is still undefeated – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera retained his Continental Americas featherweight belt by defeating Victor Sandoval last weekend by unanimous decision at the Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Rivera is one of his country’s top prospects and earned another victory to retain his regional belt after winning by scorecards of 98-91, 98-91 and 97-92.

The 26-year-old southpaw fighter made another good fight in which he demonstrated his skills and ability in professional boxing, to which he has made the jump in 2022 after a long and successful amateur career.

Rivera continues his successful path in the professional boxing and reached 6 wins, no defeats and 2 knockouts after defeating an experienced opponent like Sandoval, whose record was 37 wins and 5 setbacks.



