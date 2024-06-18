Home / Boxing Videos / Viloria vs. Contreras HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video

Kicking off the stream, sensational super featherweight prospect Justin Viloria (6-0, 4 KOs) scored three body shot knockdowns on his way to a fifth-round TKO win over Angel Contreras (15-9-2, 9 KOs). Viloria controlled the action from the outset, using his jab to set up power punches. A body shot in the fourth crumpled Contreras to the canvas for the bout’s first knockdown. Two more knockdowns in the fifth, both from right hooks to the body, forced the fight’s end at 2:02 of that frame.

