Giorgio Visioli & Curmel Moton Continue Rivalry With War Of Words In Vegas 🗣️

Following sparring stories from 2025, Giorgio Visioli & Curmel Moton’s collision course continues with the pair crossing paths in Las Vegas in February 2026. This is a future fight in the making!

