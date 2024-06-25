“I Can Beat Curiel & Nontshinga On The Same Night!” – In Camp With Sunny Edwards





Exclusive in camp footage ahead of Sunny Edwards’ ring return this Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona as chief support to Juan Francisco Estrada-Jesse Rodriguez. Edwards is plotting his way towards becoming a two-time World Champion, which starts against former IBF Light Flyweight holder Adrian Curiel, live on DAZN.

#SunnyEdwards #EdwardsCuriel #EstradaCuriel

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.