Martinez-Gongora this Friday in Washington  – World Boxing Association

Lester Martinez and Carlos Gongora will step into the ring at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) continental super middleweight belt on Friday.

The fight will be part of an event that will take place in the capital city and where Lamont Roach Jr. will defend his super featherweight world belt against Feargal McCrory.

Martinez, 28, is undefeated in his career and is coming off a win over Ruben Angelo. He ais coming off a second round knockout of Ruben Angulo on February 23 in Guatemala and will now return to the United States with this great regional title shot.

Gongora is a powerful fighter who has shown quality throughout his career. The 35-year-old Ecuadorian knocked out Jhon Teheran in Colombia in September last year and is experienced enough for this type of fight.

Martinez has a record of 17 wins, no losses and 15 knockouts, while Gongora has 22 wins, 2 losses and 17 knockouts.



