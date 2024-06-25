PBC Fight Anniversary: Thurman vs Porter | June 25, 2016





In a crowd-pleasing, blood-and-guts brawl, Thurman (27-0, 22 KOs) overcame the bullish Porter (26-2-1, 16 KOs) to eke out a unanimous decision before a crowd of 12,718 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. All three judges scored the contest 115-113.

Underscoring how competitive this long-anticipated fight was, Porter had the slightest of edges in overall punches landed (236-235), but Thurman connected on more power shots (203-177). The longtime friends combined to fire more than 1,200 punches at each other, the overwhelming majority thrown with bad intentions.

