Home / Boxing Videos / “This Can Lead To Big Things” – Haringey Box Cup: Behind the Scenes

“This Can Lead To Big Things” – Haringey Box Cup: Behind the Scenes

DAZN Boxing 7 hours ago Boxing Videos



The DAZN Boxing Show gives you exclusive access and interviews from the 2024 edition of the Haringey Box Cup, Europe’s largest amateur boxing event, as potential stars of the future get a chance to impress at Alexandra Palace.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

FERNANDO VARGAS JR VS JUAN CARLOS CORDONES | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

Fernando Vargas Jr. (15-0, 14 KOs), son of legendary champion Fernando Vargas, defeated Juan Carlos …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved