“This Can Lead To Big Things” – Haringey Box Cup: Behind the Scenes





The DAZN Boxing Show gives you exclusive access and interviews from the 2024 edition of the Haringey Box Cup, Europe’s largest amateur boxing event, as potential stars of the future get a chance to impress at Alexandra Palace.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing